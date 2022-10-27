Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

Ashanti Reacts to Irv Gotti’s Shady Comments About Her: ‘Pillow Talk is a Dangerous Thing’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Irv Gotti - Ashanti (Getty)
Irv Gotti – Ashanti (Getty)

*Ashanti has finally responded to Irv Gotti’s comments about their past relationship and his claims that the singer dumped him for rapper Nelly.

The songstress recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s podcast and explained why she did not participate in Gotti’s documentary about Murder Inc. Records. The label launched Ashanti’s career but she told Angie that “It’s very unfortunate how Irv decided to handle his documentary.”

“I think the world can see why,” she said. “They definitely reached out. It’s a lot to consume. For the record, I love Murder Inc., you know, all the guys. I’m cool with everyone, it’s all love.”

As reported by Complex, Ashanti appears in “The Murder Inc Story” via archival footage.

READ MORE: Irv Gotti Says He and Fat Joe No Longer Friends After Rapper Criticized His Ashanti Comments

Ashanti stops by the Daily Pop set — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“It’s a little sad to see a grown man conduct himself in that manner,” she continued. “I feel like the Murder Inc. legacy is so much bigger, and we accomplished so much and made amazing history. I feel like the way that he handled it tarnished and cheapened the brand.”

Ashanti went on to say that her phone was blowing up after Gotti’s “Drink Champs” interview in which he made some disparaging remarks about her. We reported previously that Gotti opened up about his heartache over Ashanti and Nelly dating back in the day. During the interview with Drink Champs, Gotti recalled the moment he found out that Ashanti had gone public with rapper Nelly.

Ashanti told Angie that after the interview dropped, “My phone was going crazy, texts from exes and everything,” she laughed. “It wasn’t surprising to me, to an extent, because I’ve accepted a long time ago that that’s the person that he is. But now the world is seeing… I feel like Irv is mentally not in a good place, you know?”

Ashanti described Gotti as “narcissistic” and “selfish.”

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things,” she said, suggesting that he may have taken their romantic relationship more seriously than she did. “The crazy thing is, like, when we were in a good space, a positive space, pillow talk is a dangerous thing.”

You can watch Ashanti’s full conversation with Angie below.

Previous articleWill Smith Visits L.A. Lakers and Shares Inspiring Message About ‘Gratitude’
Next articleLizzo Upbeat as She Releases Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary Based On Her Life
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO