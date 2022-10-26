Will Smith Hosts Intimate LA Screening for Slavery Film ‘Emancipation’

*Will Smith recently hosted an intimate screening in Los Angeles for his new film “Emancipation,” directed by Antoine Fuqua.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, and music producer Corey Smyth were among the A-list guests at the event.

“Emancipation” is based on true events about a slave named Peter who is famously known for the photograph of his bare back covered in scars from a brutal whipping. Smith plays Peter, who escapes his plantation in Louisiana in search of his family. While evading capture, Peter joins the Union Army, per Movie Webe.

“This is a film about the heart of a man — what could be called the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world. It was a rallying cry against slavery, and this was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver,” Smith said earlier this month when the film screened as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference.

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith,” said Smith at the time about the film.

After the recent LA screening, several of the stars in attendance took to social media to gush about the film. Per THR, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris said that “this night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART.”

He continued: “The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for.” He credited Chappelle for hosting and the comedian is seen in one of the images speaking to the other guests, presumably during the post-film dialogue.

“I’m still haunted by Emancipation,” wrote Perry. “It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary. Thank you Will Smith for the preview!”

Smith produced “Emancipation through his Westbrook Studios. The film is due to be released in select theaters on Dec. 2, before it hits Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Check out the trailer below.