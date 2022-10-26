Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Uh Oh! TikTok Star Ava Louise claims She Sicced the FBI on Blac Chyna

By Fisher Jack
0

Blac Chyna - Ava Louise (Getty-Instagram)
Blac Chyna – Ava Louise (Getty-Instagram)

*As previously reported, TikToker Ava Louise, accused Blac Chyna of setting her up for involvement in some type of non-consensual sexual encounter or sex-for-money scheme. The 24-year-old woman says she is not lying and that Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) asked whether she was transgender and if she had ever worked as an escort.

“When Ava said she was not an escort, Ms. White and her friend (who Ms. White called on FaceTime) laughed and said, ‘You are now!” wrote Louise’s attorney in a letter to Page Six.

Per the report, “Louise’s attorneys state that she felt “very intimidated and scared” and claim Chyna “manipulated” Louise into not leaving her home. She was only able to leave after Chyna allegedly became “overly intoxicated” from drinking tequila.

Chyna sent Louise a cease-and-desist notification once her claims started to go viral. However, Louise is doubling down on it and has involved the big boys…the FBI! Thoughts?

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West’s Donda Sports Agency | VIDEO

Previous articleKanye Pulls Up ‘Unannounced and Uninvited’ to Skechers and Escorted Out
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO