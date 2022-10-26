Uh Oh! TikTok Star Ava Louise claims She Sicced the FBI on Blac Chyna

*As previously reported, TikToker Ava Louise, accused Blac Chyna of setting her up for involvement in some type of non-consensual sexual encounter or sex-for-money scheme. The 24-year-old woman says she is not lying and that Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) asked whether she was transgender and if she had ever worked as an escort.

“When Ava said she was not an escort, Ms. White and her friend (who Ms. White called on FaceTime) laughed and said, ‘You are now!” wrote Louise’s attorney in a letter to Page Six.

Per the report, “Louise’s attorneys state that she felt “very intimidated and scared” and claim Chyna “manipulated” Louise into not leaving her home. She was only able to leave after Chyna allegedly became “overly intoxicated” from drinking tequila.

Chyna sent Louise a cease-and-desist notification once her claims started to go viral. However, Louise is doubling down on it and has involved the big boys…the FBI! Thoughts?

