Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Shaquille O’Neal Was Shocked When Jive Records Offered Him $10Milli to Put Out 3 Rap Albums | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq Fu) - Gett
*Shaquille O’Neal is considered the best NBA rapper in or out of the league by many. While his exploits as a professional basketball star are known, many may not know that he also met success when he took to rapping.

Shaquille O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion, recently appeared at the “Drink Champs” podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN and spoke about a multimillion-dollar record deal Jive Records offered him.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalled the moment he received an unexpected offer from a famous record label. His agent called him to break the news that Jive Records was offering him $10 million for three albums.

“My agent called me and said ‘man, you ain’t gone believe this.’ I said ‘what?’ He said Jive offered you $10 million for three albums. And I’m like, ‘bro, $10 million?’” he narrated. Shaquille O’Neal is widely known as Shaq.

It was the 50-year-old’s first performance with his favorite rap group, the Fu-Schnikens, on “The Arsenio Hall Show” in 1992 that attracted the attention of Jive Records.

He eventually accepted the lucrative offer, joining Jive Records in 1993. His debut album “Shaq Diesel” was released the same year.

“[I] Never wanted to be a rapper, never wanted to do an album,” he added. “You know for me, just meeting you guys is a pleasure. Even though I’m Shaq, I’m still a kid.”

The album got to number 25 on the Billboard 200. It also rose to number 10 on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Furthermore, it was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In his rapping career, he made four studio albums, two compilation albums, two soundtracks, one unreleased album, and nine singles during his music and rapping career.

Willy Mwanza Mwanza

