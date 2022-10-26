NBA Referee Derek Richardson Purchases Private Elementary School in Inglewood CA

*LOS ANGELES, CA, US – Respected 26-year veteran NBA referee, Derek Richardson, has purchased the former K. Anthony School in Inglewood, CA, and will be renaming it the Dolores T. Richardson Elementary School. The dedication will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the school’s facility, it was announced today.

Formerly a fire station and nightclub, the historic location became a private educational institution in the early 1970s, intended for disadvantaged students in Inglewood, CA. Richardson’s mission is to provide children and families with the same opportunities other individuals from other communities receive.

Purchasing the K. Anthony Elementary School gives him more of a direct impact on providing the academic and social well-being of students and families the school will serve. He is naming the new school after his mother because he credits her with being the first and most important teacher throughout his life.

The event will consist of a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, dedication, and open house which will start at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Joins Clark Atlanta University’s Faculty

About Derek Richardson

Derek Richardson is a 26-year veteran Referee in the National Basketball Association and former Group Supervisor for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. A graduate of California State University Dominguez Hills with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration, Richardson worked for Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services as a Group Supervisor. After Hurricane Katrina, he co-founded and became the Executive Director of Why Can’t We Make A Difference Foundation (WCWMAD) which assisted families with unforeseen challenges to their lives. The mission of WCWMAD changed in 2012 after visiting an underserved elementary school in South Central Los Angeles. The mission changed to providing academic and social enrichment programs to students in underserved and disenfranchised schools. WCWMAD has serviced thousands of children and families with enrichments in Art, Chess, Choir, Coding, Dance before school, Morning Mentoring, and Performing Arts. Working with collaborative partners, the organization assists families with Thanksgiving and Christmas Gift Cards, and outings outside of the immediate confines of the neighborhood to provide a broader life experience. In 2021 WCWMAD collaborated with the Children’s Defense Funds Summer Freedom School where the students who participated in reading and comprehension levels increased 66.7% from the six-week program.

For enrollment and donations, please call (323) 758-1960 or email kanthonyschool@yahoo.com.

source: Lynn Jeter & Associates