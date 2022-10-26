LaKeith Stanfield Goes Public with Model Girlfriend Kasmere Trice

*Fans of “Atlanta” star LaKeith Stanfield are seemingly disappointed that he is reportedly boo’d up with a beautiful woman named Kasmere Trice.
The actor was previously linked to Xosha Roquemore, with whom he shares a child. He recently went public with Trice and despite some fans feeling brokenhearted that the Hollywood hunk is in a relationship, many are thrilled that his lady love is a Black woman.
Trice reportedly graduated from Spelman graduate in 2015 and holds a master’s degree from Harvard University. As reported by The YBF, earlier this year, she modeled in Polo Ralph Lauren’s limited-edition Morehouse and Spelman capsule collection campaign.
Stanfield recently accompanied Trice to Spelman’s Homecoming. She shared a collage of photos and video of her experience on campus and captioned the post ”in honor of homecoming, an 11 year difference! loved my time @ spelman + love coming back bigger + better.”
READ MORE: LaKeith Stanfield Talks Sobriety Journey After Battle with Alcoholism
View this post on Instagram
As reported by The YBF, a TikToker reposted a video of Stanfield cuddled up with Trice, with whom he is rumored to be engaged to. The couple posted pics on their respective Instagram accounts showing Trice wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger. LaKeith ultimately deleted the photo, according to Teh YBF report.
Check out a few images of the lovely couple below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In related news, Stanfield appears in the music video for SZA’s new single titled “Shirt” which is slated to drop on Friday (October 28). A clip of the video is circulating online and appears to be inspired by the deadly restaurant scene from the 1998 movie “Belly.” Check out the clip below.
View this post on Instagram