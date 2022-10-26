LaKeith Stanfield Goes Public with Model Girlfriend Kasmere Trice

*Fans of “Atlanta” star LaKeith Stanfield are seemingly disappointed that he is reportedly boo’d up with a beautiful woman named Kasmere Trice.

The actor was previously linked to Xosha Roquemore, with whom he shares a child. He recently went public with Trice and despite some fans feeling brokenhearted that the Hollywood hunk is in a relationship, many are thrilled that his lady love is a Black woman.

Trice reportedly graduated from Spelman graduate in 2015 and holds a master’s degree from Harvard University. As reported by The YBF, earlier this year, she modeled in Polo Ralph Lauren’s limited-edition Morehouse and Spelman capsule collection campaign.

Stanfield recently accompanied Trice to Spelman’s Homecoming. She shared a collage of photos and video of her experience on campus and captioned the post ”in honor of homecoming, an 11 year difference! loved my time @ spelman + love coming back bigger + better.”

READ MORE: LaKeith Stanfield Talks Sobriety Journey After Battle with Alcoholism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddy O. (@freddyoart)

As reported by The YBF, a TikToker reposted a video of Stanfield cuddled up with Trice, with whom he is rumored to be engaged to. The couple posted pics on their respective Instagram accounts showing Trice wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger. LaKeith ultimately deleted the photo, according to Teh YBF report.

Check out a few images of the lovely couple below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kasmere (@pink.kasmere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaKeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3)

In related news, Stanfield appears in the music video for SZA’s new single titled “Shirt” which is slated to drop on Friday (October 28). A clip of the video is circulating online and appears to be inspired by the deadly restaurant scene from the 1998 movie “Belly.” Check out the clip below.