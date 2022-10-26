Wednesday, October 26, 2022
LaKeith Stanfield Goes Public with Model Girlfriend Kasmere Trice

By Ny MaGee
LaKeith Stanfield and his new girlfriend
Credit: Instagram

*Fans of “Atlanta” star LaKeith Stanfield are seemingly disappointed that he is reportedly boo’d up with a beautiful woman named Kasmere Trice

The actor was previously linked to Xosha Roquemore, with whom he shares a child. He recently went public with Trice and despite some fans feeling brokenhearted that the Hollywood hunk is in a relationship, many are thrilled that his lady love is a Black woman. 

Trice reportedly graduated from Spelman graduate in 2015 and holds a master’s degree from Harvard University. As reported by The YBF, earlier this year, she modeled in Polo Ralph Lauren’s limited-edition Morehouse and Spelman capsule collection campaign.

Stanfield recently accompanied Trice to Spelman’s Homecoming. She shared a collage of photos and video of her experience on campus and captioned the post ”in honor of homecoming, an 11 year difference! loved my time @ spelman + love coming back bigger + better.”

As reported by The YBF, a TikToker reposted a video of Stanfield cuddled up with Trice, with whom he is rumored to be engaged to. The couple posted pics on their respective Instagram accounts showing Trice wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger. LaKeith ultimately deleted the photo, according to Teh YBF report. 

Check out a few images of the lovely couple below.

 

In related news, Stanfield appears in the music video for SZA’s new single titled “Shirt” which is slated to drop on Friday (October 28). A clip of the video is circulating online and appears to be inspired by the deadly restaurant scene from the 1998 movie “Belly.” Check out the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

