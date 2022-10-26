Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Lose Georgia Mansion to Foreclosure

By Ny MaGee
Kim and Kroy
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann / Twitter and Instagram

*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is reportedly on the verge of losing her $2.6M mansion in Georgia to foreclosure. 

The Sun reports, Zolciak-Biermann and her ex-NFL star husband Kroy Biermann “failed to pay back” a $300K loan and now their five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home is up for sale after being foreclosed on. According to a Notice of Sale Under Power, the 6,907-square-foot home “will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Fulton County, Georgia.”

Per the report, the home was foreclosed upon “because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness.”

Zolciak-Biermann and her hubby purchased the home in December 2013. According to the Notice of Sale Under Power, the property will go on sale “on the first Tuesday in November 2022.”

READ MORE: ‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – ‘Jessica’s Love Life Has Never Been the Greatest’ | Watch

Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann attends 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria Centre on November 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The couple reportedly fell behind on mortgage payments after Bravo canceled Kim’s reality series “Don’t Be Tardy.” Per The Sun report, fans of the reality star have reacted to this news on social media, with one person commenting: “I am SHOOK by this even though I know I shouldn’t be lmao.”

Another wrote: “Same. I’d expect it from KZB, but would think that Kroy would keep an eye on their finances considering he has four kids to raise and disowned his family after marrying her.”

A third commenter noted: “A $300K loan is around $2k/month, how does she not have that at this point with even IG ads? He should have that as interest alone from his NFL money.”

“Kroy should’ve been driving for Uber instead of playing chauffeur to his wife. They knew that show wouldn’t last forever,” another person added.

Do you agree with the critics? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

