Criss Angel Explains Why Singer Ginuwine Passed Out During Water Stunt

*R&B singer Ginuwine passed out during a dangerous stunt at Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars show in Las Vegas.

The artist was performing the trick as part of magician Criss Angel’s new CW show when he lost consciousness during rehearsals. The situation unfolded as the singer dunked himself underwater in a glass box with heavy chains on the outside, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Video footage from the stunt shows Ginuwine tapping on the sides of the glass box in distress. As the crew pulls him from the tank, he appears to be struggling to breathe. He passes out as staffers place him on the floor.

“He got scared of the water and therefore he was not focused on the technique,” Angel told the Daily Mail. “That is what got him in trouble. And as he struggled, he told me that he blacked out.”

“My heart was in my mouth at that moment. I didn’t know what the hell was going on until we got him,” Angel said. “You just never know. My concern was whether he had a stroke or heart attack.”

Angel reportedly trained Ginuwine to hold his breath underwater, but the artist panicked while rehearsing the stunt.

“Honestly, it showed the world that there is a real danger in doing the stunt. Ginuwine was fine thanks to the safety protocols we had in place,” Criss said.

“Ginuwine is okay, and he made a full recovery,” Ginuwine’s rep said in a statement, Fox 29 reports. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately, everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

Meanwhile, “Criss Angel: Magic With The Stars” premiered Saturday, Oct. 22 on The CW.

“In each episode, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances,” per the CW’s press release.