Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Criss Angel Explains Why Singer Ginuwine Passed Out During Water Stunt

By Ny MaGee
0

Ginuwine passes out during Criss Angel stunt
Ginuwine and Criss Angel

*R&B singer Ginuwine passed out during a dangerous stunt at Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars show in Las Vegas. 

The artist was performing the trick as part of magician Criss Angel’s new CW show when he lost consciousness during rehearsals. The situation unfolded as the singer dunked himself underwater in a glass box with heavy chains on the outside, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

Video footage from the stunt shows Ginuwine tapping on the sides of the glass box in distress. As the crew pulls him from the tank, he appears to be struggling to breathe. He passes out as staffers place him on the floor.

“He got scared of the water and therefore he was not focused on the technique,” Angel told the Daily Mail. “That is what got him in trouble. And as he struggled, he told me that he blacked out.”

READ MORE: Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

“My heart was in my mouth at that moment. I didn’t know what the hell was going on until we got him,” Angel said. “You just never know. My concern was whether he had a stroke or heart attack.”

Angel reportedly trained Ginuwine to hold his breath underwater, but the artist panicked while rehearsing the stunt. 

“Honestly, it showed the world that there is a real danger in doing the stunt. Ginuwine was fine thanks to the safety protocols we had in place,” Criss said.

“Ginuwine is okay, and he made a full recovery,” Ginuwine’s rep said in a statement, Fox 29 reports. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately, everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

Meanwhile, “Criss Angel: Magic With The Stars” premiered Saturday, Oct. 22 on The CW.

“In each episode, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances,” per the CW’s press release.

Previous articleAl Sharpton Says Herschel Walker is an ‘Insult’ to the Black Community
Next articleBET+ Drops Season 3 Trailer for ‘First Wives Club’ Starring Jill Scott | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO