Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

BET+ Drops Season 3 Trailer for ‘First Wives Club’ Starring Jill Scott | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

First Wives Club
via BET+

*The season 3 trailer for “First Wives Club” has dropped and will return to BET+ on Thursday, November 17th.

Starring Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman, the tight-knit group of girlfriends continue to navigate the ups and downs of life and relationships together, per press release. 

Guest stars this season include Deborah Cox, Essence Atkins, Tasha Smith, Valerie Pettiford, Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett, and more

Watch the first official trailer via the YouTube clip below or click HERE.

READ MORE: ‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – ‘Jessica’s Love Life Has Never Been the Greatest’ | Watch

Per the network’s news release, the series follows the lives of Hazel (Jill Scott), Bri (Michelle Buteau) and Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor) as they endure the pressures of new jobs, loves, and friendships. 

Here’s the network’s official series description: When Hazel, Bree, and Jayla come together to celebrate Hazel’s wedding at a tropical paradise, the unexpected happens. Hazel copes by throwing herself into work where she clashes with a newly empowered Regina; Bree takes on a new lust for life, diving headfirst into extreme adventure; and Jayla fights to prove herself at her new firm. With old flames, new coworkers, shifting power dynamics, and one epic heist, the girls learn to navigate their feelings of loss to discover what’s really important to them.

The third season of “First Wives Club” debuts November 17, 2022, only on BET+. New episodes will be released every Thursday on BET+ 

Watch the Season 3 trailer below.

Previous articleCriss Angel Explains Why Singer Ginuwine Passed Out During Water Stunt
Next articleLaKeith Stanfield Goes Public with Model Girlfriend Kasmere Trice
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO