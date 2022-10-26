BET+ Drops Season 3 Trailer for ‘First Wives Club’ Starring Jill Scott | Watch

*The season 3 trailer for “First Wives Club” has dropped and will return to BET+ on Thursday, November 17th.

Starring Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman, the tight-knit group of girlfriends continue to navigate the ups and downs of life and relationships together, per press release.

Guest stars this season include Deborah Cox, Essence Atkins, Tasha Smith, Valerie Pettiford, Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett, and more.

Watch the first official trailer via the YouTube clip below or click HERE.

READ MORE: ‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – ‘Jessica’s Love Life Has Never Been the Greatest’ | Watch

Per the network’s news release, the series follows the lives of Hazel (Jill Scott), Bri (Michelle Buteau) and Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor) as they endure the pressures of new jobs, loves, and friendships.

Here’s the network’s official series description: When Hazel, Bree, and Jayla come together to celebrate Hazel’s wedding at a tropical paradise, the unexpected happens. Hazel copes by throwing herself into work where she clashes with a newly empowered Regina; Bree takes on a new lust for life, diving headfirst into extreme adventure; and Jayla fights to prove herself at her new firm. With old flames, new coworkers, shifting power dynamics, and one epic heist, the girls learn to navigate their feelings of loss to discover what’s really important to them.

The third season of “First Wives Club” debuts November 17, 2022, only on BET+. New episodes will be released every Thursday on BET+

Watch the Season 3 trailer below.