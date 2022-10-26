Arsenio Hall Dated Paula Abdul in the 80’s, Shared Details About Their Sex Life

*Arsenio Hall dated singer Paula Abdul back in the day and he once seemingly compared her to Lela Rochon’s character “Sunshine”, in the film “Harlem Nights.” In case you’ve not seen the movie, Sunshine is a prostitute.

Hall and Abdul dated in the1980s, as reported by I Love Old School Music. Hall once gush about their relationship and how laughed so hard she would pee.

“I know that everybody has opinions about Paula and what she’s about, but my experiences with her – best girl to hang with on the planet. Me and Paula would laugh so much… Paula would laugh and then pee… There’s nothing more important than having a woman get your sense of humor, and for your woman to pee is like a standing ovation,” he previously said.

“I was madly in love with her… That’s my girl to death and I’m always there for her,” Hall added, per ILOSM.

He continued, “You know how people say Paula’s eccentric… Imagine how amazing she is sexually… Can you throw your woman in the air and she turn into sunshine?”

And there you have it.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Hall’s LA home was hit by two break-ins, and the former talk show host is concerned he’s being targeted.

Hall’s home was burglarized in September. According to TMZ, he heard a loud noise coming from downstairs and when he went to investigate, he discovered someone attempted to gain access by breaking the glass on his sliding door.

In August, Hall was home when 2 people allegedly broke a window and entered the property. TMZ reports that they ultimately got “spooked and took off before stealing anything,” the outlet writes.

It remains unclear if arrests were made in connection to the burglaries.