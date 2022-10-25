Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Mel B Reportedly Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

By Ny MaGee
Mel B is engaged
Mel B and her longtime boyfriend via Twitter

*Mel B of Spice Girls fame is reportedly engaged to Rory McPhee, her boyfriend of three years. 

According to The Blast, Mel and Rory started dating in 2018 and he appears to be her first serious relationship following her divorce from Stephan Belafonte. The Sun reports that McPhee recently proposed to Mel at the luxury country hotel Cliveden House in Berkshire.

“Mel is so happy, and this is such a big deal for her because she has been through such a lot,” a source told the outlet. “It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again.”

READ MORE: Mel B’s Ex Claims She Ruined Her Career by Falsely Accusing Him of Abuse

Mel B
Melanie Brown / Getty

“He’s the absolute opposite of so many of the guys she had relationships with,” the source continued. “He has really taken the time to understand what she’s been through. He is madly in love with her.”

Mel B was previously married to Belafonte for ten years and the former couple shares a young daughter.  The duo split in 2017, and Mel went on to accuse him of abusing her during their marriage — which Belafonte has vehemently denied. 

The pair is currently embattled in a custody drama over their 11-year-old daughter Madison. An email Belafonte sent to Mel has come to light amid their ongoing legal sparring and in it, he accuses his ex of ruining her own career by making false accusations that he verbally and physically abused her.

Per The Blast, Stephen allegedly said, “you’ve single-handedly ruined your career trying to look like a victim, and no one bought into it, and now you keep preaching it to me no matter how much you say it it’s not gonna make that ever came [sic] true if I was so abusive and so hurtful you should be flourishing with your career in life now and not worrying about me just our daughter.”

He added, “I wasn’t trying to abuse you by offering someone who I trust around our daughter, and you trust it until you made up lies about the person. I was only interested in our daughter’s safety, and I knew she would be someone who would never hurt our daughter.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

