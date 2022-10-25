Tuesday, October 25, 2022
JeffCars.com’s Q&A With Lincoln’s Chief Exterior Designer Earl Lucas As He Talks Brand’s EV Future

By Jeff Fortson
Earl Lucas
Lincoln’s Chief Exterior Designer Earl Lucas with the Lincoln Star Concept (Photo Credit: Shawn Lee)

*Lincoln is currently celebrating its 100-year anniversary as an iconic luxury brand. While the luxury brand segment remains hyper-competitive, as such newcomers as Genesis, Lucid Motors and Tesla make waves, catching the eye of consumers, JeffCars.com goes one-on-one with Earl Lucus.

Lucas has been instrumental in using his God-given talent and leadership skills, crafting stylish designs to keep the brand relevant, as the auto industry slowly shifts toward electrified vehicles.

In fact, as Lincoln’s chief exterior designer, the artistic genius is one of about seven Black car designers globally who has staked their place in automotive design history, as a senior leader in the automotive design field.

Added to that, Lucas is a member of an exclusive club of approximately thirty Black car designers globally, creating the vehicles we love to drive. More importantly, the highest-ranking Black car designer in the history of Ford Motor Company recently added a new title in front of his name, which he wears proudly, grandfather. As Lucas relishes his new role, he took time to speak with us about the future of the Lincoln brand.

Earl Lucas
Earl Lucas – Photo Credit: Shawn Lee

J Hey Earl, tell us about your role as Lincoln’s Chief Exterior Designer of the Lincoln Star Concept.

EL My role on the Lincoln Star Concept was the exterior lead. The Star Concept represents our step into an electrified future. I was extremely honored to participate on the Star because as the automobile evolves this car will guide us to a new tomorrow and shows how Lincoln will define future luxury.

J Why was this concept vehicle name the Lincoln Star? To continue reading and view more photos, click here or visit JeffCars.com.

About JeffCars.com And Auto Trends With JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its seventh season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates, and a car payment calculator, visit his car-buying educational guide JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

Jeff Fortson

