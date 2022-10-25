JeffCars.com’s Q&A With Lincoln’s Chief Exterior Designer Earl Lucas As He Talks Brand’s EV Future

*Lincoln is currently celebrating its 100-year anniversary as an iconic luxury brand. While the luxury brand segment remains hyper-competitive, as such newcomers as Genesis, Lucid Motors and Tesla make waves, catching the eye of consumers, JeffCars.com goes one-on-one with Earl Lucus.

Lucas has been instrumental in using his God-given talent and leadership skills, crafting stylish designs to keep the brand relevant, as the auto industry slowly shifts toward electrified vehicles.

In fact, as Lincoln’s chief exterior designer, the artistic genius is one of about seven Black car designers globally who has staked their place in automotive design history, as a senior leader in the automotive design field.

Added to that, Lucas is a member of an exclusive club of approximately thirty Black car designers globally, creating the vehicles we love to drive. More importantly, the highest-ranking Black car designer in the history of Ford Motor Company recently added a new title in front of his name, which he wears proudly, grandfather. As Lucas relishes his new role, he took time to speak with us about the future of the Lincoln brand.

J Hey Earl, tell us about your role as Lincoln’s Chief Exterior Designer of the Lincoln Star Concept.

EL My role on the Lincoln Star Concept was the exterior lead. The Star Concept represents our step into an electrified future. I was extremely honored to participate on the Star because as the automobile evolves this car will guide us to a new tomorrow and shows how Lincoln will define future luxury.

