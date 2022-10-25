HBO Announces Shaquille O’Neal Documentary Series Titled ‘SHAQ’

*HBO has announced its docuseries about Shaquille O’Neal titled “SHAQ” will premiere next month on Nov. 23.

The four-part docuseries will chronicle Shaq’s rise in the NBA and feature exclusive interviews with O’Neal and his friends and family, PEOPLE reports.

Per Variety, Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, and Rick Fox are featured in the docuseries, as well as former head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Jerry West. O’Neal’s mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, and his siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and his children Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles will also provide commentary.

Robert Alexander is helming the project that will “chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers,” per HBO.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together,” said O’Neal in a statement.

“SHAQ” will span four weeks, with new episodes airing each Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Viewers will also be able to stream on HBO Max.

In related news, the four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP recently sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns, CNN reports.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” Shaq said while raising his eyebrows when asked about his interest by CNN’s Becky Anderson. “It’d probably be disrespectful to say it, but I would like to go back home. I’ll leave that to the viewers to figure out [what it means]. I would like to go back home.”

Home could be any number of places for O’Neal; he played at a high school in San Antonio, Texas, where the Spurs play; his college days were spent at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, neighbors to the Pelicans of New Orleans; his first professional contract was in Orlando, where the Magic play; and in Los Angeles, he won a famous three-peat with the Lakers alongside fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant.