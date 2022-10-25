Circle K Will Soon Be Selling Cannabis to Residents in Florida

*The international convenience store chain Circle K will soon be selling cannabis at gas stations in Florida, where Marijuana for medicinal use is legal.

The company has teamed with Green Thumb to roll out marijuana products at select Circle K locations in 2023. KTLA reports that a Green Thumb facility in Ocala, Fla., will be operational by the end of 2022 and this is where the company’s cannabis is grown for the collaboration.

Green Thumb owns dispensaries across the nation and sells products under the name Rise Dispensaries. Circle K owns 600 gas station chains in Florida and Green Thumb will initially lease space from 10 locations and offer services under the name Rise Express. There are plans to expand to additional Circle K’s in the future.

“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer,” said Green Thumb chairman and CEO Ben Kovler in a statement. “Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis.”

According to Green Thumb, the cannabis products sold at the Circle K locations will include flowers, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes.

Per the Globe News Wire, citing the Florida Department of Health, over 700,000 Floridians are currently registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program.

Marijuana is legal for medicinal use in 37 states while 19 states legalized it for recreational use. In Washington, D.C., it’s legal to use cannabis for recreational and medicinal marijuana reasons.

In related news, earlier this month, President Joe Biden granted a pardon to all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

As noted previously on EUR, Black people in America are arrested for illegal marijuana possession 3½ times more than White people, even though White people smoke weed just as much as anyone else.