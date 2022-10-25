Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Set to Kick Off in 2023

By Ny MaGee
*Beyoncé will be hitting the road next year as part of an international tour in support of her “Renaissance” album. 

The superstar attended WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala on Oct 22 where a tour package was up for auction. As reported by Uproxx, the description read for the concert ticket package read: “Valued at a total of $20,000, United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.”

The description continued, “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property.”

“And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina,” the message concluded. As you know, Miss Tina refers to Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson.  

READ MORE: Beyoncé Leads Nominations for 2022 Soul Train Awards

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s The RENAISSANCE World Tour will reportedly kick off in North America in the summer of 2023 and it is rumored to visit Europe and Australia in 2024. She has also not yet confirmed the individual dates and cities she will be visiting.

Bey’s “Renaissance” album is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.” Last year the singer spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her seventh studio album, saying, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.”

She added. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

The album’s cover art features Beyoncé semi-nude and riding a pale horse. She shared the imagery on her website and wrote in the caption: “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she said about the process of making her new album. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

In related news, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the nominations for 2022 Soul Train Awards nominations; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’ Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’

The Soul Train Awards will take place Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada with actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole as host. The show will air Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

