Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle Talk Season 2 of ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*The hotly anticipated second season of IFC’s Emmy-winning variety series, “Sherman’s Showcase” premieres on IFC on October 26, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.

The critically-acclaimed series from executive producers Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and John Legend features new guest stars including Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Jay Pharoah, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Porsha Williams and more.

“Part Soul Train, part Saturday Night Live and fully funny, the acclaimed series features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the Funk Monster, A-list guest stars and original songs (“Drop it Low for Jesus,” “Marina Del Ray”) that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show,” per press release.

Check out the Season 2 trailer below.

Additional musicians and entertainers that will appear on the show, per the network’s press release, include (alphabetically): Ace Vane, Emmy®-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Dewayne Perkins, Kent Shocknek and Paul F. Tompkins.

Returning guest stars include Eliza Coupe, Morris Day, Rob Haze, Nigel Lythgoe, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Xosha Roquemore, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Bresha Webb.

AMC+ will premiere the first two episodes of “Sherman’s Showcase” on October 26 at 10:30 pm ET, with additional episodes available to stream on the service one week early.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with Diallo and Riddle to speak on what they are most excited about viewers experiencing with this new season. Check out what they had to say via the exclusive clip below.