Amanda Seales Weighs-in on Ye’s Drama and Adidas’ Action on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*On the Tuesday, October 25 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron opened the live show with a reaction to the morning’s breaking news that the Russian court has upheld U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s 9-year prison sentence.

Tamron expressed her support for Brittney and noted that her thoughts are with her and her family. Tamron then took a moment to remember the beloved actor Leslie Jordan, following his untimely and tragic death yesterday, recounting her sit-down with him last year for his 66th birthday.

Later, Tamron was joined by comedian Amanda Seales to discuss her career, her new Radio One show and how she handles serious topics on her social media accounts with humor.

In their chat about the importance of truth-telling, Seales shared her opinion on Kanye West’s recent outbursts and Adidas’ decision to end their partnership with him.

Amanda Seales comments on recent headlines surrounding Kanye West and Adidas’ decision to end their partnership with him:

“I think there are a lot of things going on. I think there’s a certain self-sabotage happening here that may be purposeful, I don’t know. I think there’s also just the reality that this person has for years been saying and doing things that were very problematic, and, you know, he just kind of said the wrong thing about the wrong group and things went completely to another level. I personally feel like he should have been addressed directly a long time ago. But I think because he is a Black person, his anti-Black statements were not taken seriously by other groups that may have more power in those positions. But I do feel like when it comes to companies taking a stand, the truth is that, at a certain point, you have to say, ‘money isn’t worth us going along with a degradation of people or also of our brand.’”

Amanda Seales on why people are uncomfortable with the “truth”:

“When it boils down to it if you’re a truth-teller, what do they always say? The truth hurts, and a lot of people just don’t want to receive truths that are going to make them uncomfortable. But we learn that what do we do if we’re uncomfortable? We shift. If you are uncomfortable in a chair, you shift. So we need people that are going to make folks uncomfortable because we need to shift y’all.”

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of October 24, 2022. Please note: the lineup is subject to change:

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Women Taking Charge: Journalist and author JEMELE HILL opens up about her motivation for sharing her journey in her book, “Uphill: A Memoir.” Then, KELLIE MARTIN joins the show to discuss the empowering story and her role in the new Lifetime movie, “An Amish Sin.”

Thursday, Oct. 27: Pursuit of Justice: Legendary EGOT and co-host of “The View” WHOOPI GOLDBERG talks about her 10-year journey in producing and starring in the new movie “Till.” Later, actress DANIELLE DEADWYLER joins the discussion on the importance of playing the lead role of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. Plus, ASHLEY FLOWERS, co-host of “Crime Junkie,” the No. 1 true-crime podcast in the world and the author of the New York Times bestselling novel “All Good People Here.”

Friday, Oct. 28: Ride or Die: Writer and journalism instructor SHANITA HUBBARD joins Tamron to discuss her upcoming book, “Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto For The Well-Being of Black Women.”

