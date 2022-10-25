Actor Hal Williams: Owning a Career Larger-than-life | VIDEO

*Since arriving in Hollywood in the late 1960s, veteran actor Hal Williams has built a brilliant career in television, film, and theater that can only be described as a “class act.” Known by millions as Police Officer Smitty on the 1970s classic sitcom “Sanford and Son,” Williams went on to amass an impressive portfolio of memorable acting roles in shows including but not limited to “The Waltons,” “On the Rocks,” “Private Benjamin,” “227,” “Knox Landing,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Magnum P.I.,” “The Sinbad Show” and more.

On the silver screen, Williams has appeared in feature films “Herbie Rides Again,” “The Escape Artist,” “The Cherokee Kid,” “Guess Who,” and others. Overall, he has more than 100 combined television and film credits. And Williams has starred in many stage plays, including “Nevis Mountain Dew” and “Port Chicago 50.”

While Williams has enjoyed success across the broad spectrums of acting, his signature role in a 52-year career – and counting – is playing the character Lester Jenkins on the smash hit sitcom “227,” which ran from 1985 -1990. Sharing starring roles with Williams were Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Alaina Reed Hall, Regina King, Helen Martin, and Curtis Baldwin.

“Starring in ‘227’ was a great experience,” Williams recalled. “What kept us on the air for so long was ‘227’ wasn’t just for Black audiences. We represented solid values and experiences that many families in America related to regardless of color.”

Williams said the powers behind “227” initially wanted the characters played by Gibbs and Harry to be combative like Gibbs was with George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) on the sitcom “The Jeffersons.” However, Gibbs, said Williams, was adamant about portraying harmony with Harry’s character, as well as with the other women on the show. Gibbs also wanted a loving family on “227,” complete with a husband (Williams) and daughter (King). In essence, Gibbs wanted a family that faced and dealt with pressing issues of the era.

Williams said he would love to see a “227” reboot, similar to other classic sitcoms like “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “Fuller House,” and more.

“I keep dropping hints, “ Williams said with a laugh. “I think it’s a good time to do it. I’m not bragging, but wherever I go, people always bring up how much they loved ‘227.’ ”

Factually speaking, Williams could be a part of many reboots. According to Williams, he currently is in nine shows in reruns seen every day on television. Nevertheless, Williams is not sitting by the phone waiting for his agent to call about reboots. Williams instead is writing two books: his memoir and a cookbook.

“I’m writing my memoir myself because it’s my story,” said the actor, who has enjoyed the success of his weekly podcast, “Hal’s Hitlist,” focusing on what’s happening in entertainment and cultural circles. “I will then have it (the manuscript) edited and send it to a publisher to see what they think. But I’m not going to change the truth because I have to have the truth told about my life and career.”

Williams is excited about the progress of his cookbook.

“I grew up in my great-grandmother’s house and kitchen. And that’s the book’s title: ‘Hanging Out In My Great Grandma’s Kitchen,’ “ Williams said. “The cookbook will feature a lot of what my great-grandmother used to fix, although she didn’t write down her recipes. She taught me how to cook old style by feel and taste.”

While the books are important to Williams, his acting career is still paramount.

“I’m a veteran actor of 52 years,” Williams said, who, in May of this year, appeared on the last television show shot for NBC’s “Mr. Mayor,” starring Ted Danson, before it was canceled. “At this point in my life, I just want to keep getting in front of the camera or getting on the stage. There was a time when I had to take everything offered, like a lot of other actors and actresses. Now, I’m in a position to say, ‘no,’ if I don’t want a certain role.”

Positioning himself to be in such a position today as an actor was difficult for a young Hal Williams to envision while growing up in Columbus, Ohio. Yet, he said the acting bug bit him hard at the age of seven.

“In my neighborhood on the Black side of Columbus, we had four movie houses,” Williams, 83, recalled, quickly naming all four theaters. “Every Saturday, I would be at one of those theaters watching at least two movies. I grew up in those movie houses wanting to be an actor.”

As an adult, Williams worked in Columbus as a social worker, probation officer, and juvenile detention officer. Williams said people were shocked when he decided to leave good-paying jobs to relocate to LaLa Land – with his three small children in tow. The ultimate decision to go west was after actor Williams saw Bill Cosby star in television’s hit series “I Spy,” which debuted in 1965. Williams later saw NFL football star-turned-actor Jim Brown in a 1966 episode of “I Spy.” Williams felt destined to give acting a try, driving to Los Angeles in record time. And as the old adage goes: “The rest is history!”

While comedy has been a large part of Williams’ fame as an actor – which he is proud of – he is equally proud of his dramatic body of work.

“People know me from comedy shows for the most part, but I am a trained actor,” said Williams, who in 2013 received the coveted Sidney Poitier Lifelong Achievement Award presented by the storied National Black Theater Festival held bi-annually in Winston Salem, North Carolina. “My proudest roles are dramatic roles, which I have done many of – but sometimes people forget. But before the curtain comes down on my life, I want to do more dramatic roles.”