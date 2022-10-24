Yes, Blue Ivy Carter Bid Over $80K on Diamond Earrings at Wearable Art Gala | WATCH

*It’s no secret that 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter had social media buzzing after she bid over $80K on diamond earrings at this year’s Wearable Art Gala.

Although she lost the bid, it appears the beehive still won because Beyoncé auctioned off tickets to her “Renaissance World Tour,” confirming rumors that it is happening next year!

That ticket package included travel accommodations, such as flights and hotel stay, and a backstage tour! But the most rewarding part of it all is that the proceeds from that auction are donated to her mother’s, Tina Knowles-Lawson’s, “Where Art Can Occur” Theatre.

While we’re unsure of what the actual ticket prices will be for Beyoncé’s highly anticipated tour, we have to know…Neighbors, how much would you spend? 👀

If you wondering, the theme of the gala was “Harlem Nights.” We’re talking about fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Of course, Bey did her thing and showed out in a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown that had stars embellished at the bust. She completed the glamorous look with pink opera gloves with ruffles at the shoulder, a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch.

Miss Blue Ivy presented herself in a blue flapper-inspired look, complete with strands of pearls and a feathered headband.

Jay-Z represented with a velvet tuxedo jacket matched with a white dress shirt, black bowtie, black pants and black patent leather dress shoes.