My Trip to the Emergency Room: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*I had plans to go camping this past weekend with a group of friends.

All my outdoor survival gear was packed and ready to be used, including the borrowed tent from somebody who had only used it once.

My plans were to break it in. But when it was time for me to leave for my camping trip at Atlanta State Park in Atlanta, Texas, my stomach had other plans.

Click the video above to find out why I spend the night at the emergency room.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.