Janet Jackson Sends Love to Taylor Swift After Name-drop on New album ‘Midnights’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Janet Jackson (Vianney Le Caer-Invision-AP)
*(CNN) — Taylor Swift is getting some enthusiastic support from another music icon upon the release of her new album “Midnights.”

In “Snow On The Beach,” the fourth track from the album released on Friday, Swift calls out none other than Janet Jackson, and the “Control” singer approves.

Jackson shared a video to her Instagram on Friday of herself listening to the song, in which Swift can be heard singing, “Now I’m all for you like Janet,” in a nod to Jackson’s Grammy-winning 2001 hit single and album “All for You.”

The name-drop makes Jackson smile widely as she listens and jams to the song, which was a collaboration between Swift and Lana Del Rey. After humming along to the melody, Jackson sweetly says, “It’s nice, it’s nice,” at the end of the clip.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: False Rumor! Kenya Moore Denies Dating Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott | WATCH

In the caption, Jackson wrote, “i LUV it @taylorswift #snowonthebeach #taylorswift #lanadelray.”

“Midnights,” Swift’s tenth original studio album, is already breaking records, with Spotify announcing on Saturday that it helped the ever-popular “Evermore” singer to achieve new heights.

“Midnights” on Friday became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, the music streaming platform shared. That feat also allowed Swift to break the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

