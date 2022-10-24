Is Kid Cudi Nearing the End of His Music Career? WATCH Him on ‘Hot Ones’

*Is Kid Cudi coming to the end of the rope as far as his career is concerned? The rapper recently teased that he may hang the microphone after more than 2 decades in the music industry. He came to the limelight in the early 2000s.

The 38-year-old Grammy Award winner appeared on “First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” where Sean Evans hosted him. He was asked about his glamorous career, and that’s when he gave his retirement plan.

Let’s hope Kid was not kidding when he responded, “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.”

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker added that he is “really curious to see what else” he could get into musically. He then wondered aloud what he could do once out of music.

“I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago,” he explained. “But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years.”

He added, “Like, when I’m, like, 50… And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get ’em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

Kid Cudi shot forward his rap career with the release of his debut album, “Man on the Moon: The End of Day,” in 2009.

The following year he earned his first three Grammy nominations. Two were for his single “Day n’ Nite” and the other for “Make Her Say,” a collaboration.

In 2012, he won a Grammy Award for “All of the Lights,” a collaboration with Kanye West, Rihanna, and Fergie.