Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeMusicHip Hop
Entertainment

Is Kid Cudi Nearing the End of His Music Career? WATCH Him on ‘Hot Ones’

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

Kid Cudi (Hot Ones) - screenshot
Kid Cudi (Hot Ones) – screenshot

*Is Kid Cudi coming to the end of the rope as far as his career is concerned? The rapper recently teased that he may hang the microphone after more than 2 decades in the music industry. He came to the limelight in the early 2000s.

The 38-year-old Grammy Award winner appeared on “First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” where Sean Evans hosted him. He was asked about his glamorous career, and that’s when he gave his retirement plan.

Let’s hope Kid was not kidding when he responded, “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.”

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker added that he is “really curious to see what else” he could get into musically. He then wondered aloud what he could do once out of music.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: False Rumor! Kenya Moore Denies Dating Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott | WATCH

“I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago,” he explained. “But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years.”

He added, “Like, when I’m, like, 50… And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get ’em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

Kid Cudi shot forward his rap career with the release of his debut album, “Man on the Moon: The End of Day,” in 2009.

The following year he earned his first three Grammy nominations. Two were for his single “Day n’ Nite” and the other for “Make Her Say,” a collaboration.

In 2012, he won a Grammy Award for “All of the Lights,” a collaboration with Kanye West, Rihanna, and Fergie.

Previous articleClarence Thomas Freezes Order for Lindsey Graham to Testify Before Georgia Grand Jury | VIDEO
Next articleCast of Murder Mystery Series ‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Unpack Season 2 | EUR Exclusive
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO