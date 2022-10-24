Monday, October 24, 2022
False Rumor! Kenya Moore Denies Dating Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott | WATCH

*Just so you know, Kenya Moore isn’t looking for a new beau as she follows through with her divorce. That’s because the RHOA star recently denied rumors that she’s dating Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during an interview at this year’s BravoCon in New York City.

Kenya Moore and Dak Prescott appeared with several other “Housewives” franchise stars along with football players as they battled in a DirecTV commercial, which premiered back in August.

After the commercial premiered, Kenya Moore previously took to Instagram to share a photo of her holding her three-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, alongside Dak Prescott.

In a caption the 51-year-old said: @_4dak good luck with your season! It was a blast working with you. Sorry I had to intercept your ball like that.”

Fans requested more of seeing the reality star and the football player together as they flooded the comments stating “we want more of this.” They also complimented the pair, claiming they look great together.

However, Kenya has clarified that Dak Prescott is simply a friend, addressing him as a “nice guy. The nicest guy.”

As previously reported, amid the second part of season 14 “RHOA” reunion, the #MissUSA winner shared that she is still married to her estranged husband #MarcDaly, despite filing for divorce over a year ago.

 

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@kenya)

She announced: “I’m still not divorced.”

She continued: “He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill.”

The Detroit native added: “So until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going…”

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

