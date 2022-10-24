Monday, October 24, 2022
2016 Video Surfaces of Daycare Worker Scaring Children with Freddie Krueger Mask | Video

By Ny MaGee
*An old clip has resurfaced from Shirley’s Victorious Learning Center in Florida showing someone dressed as Freddy Krueger and tormenting a group of frightened children. 

The incident happened in 2016, TMZ reports and comes as a viral clip of a Mississippi daycare shows four employees using scary masks to frighten the children. These individuals are now facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, Fox 4 reports. 

Sheila Sanders, the owner of Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, is not facing charges. At least four of the employees were fired after the video went viral and several parents complained. 

The owner of Shirley’s told WJAX-TV that parents knew someone was going to dress up as Freddy Kruger and scare the kids, but Sanders allegedly did not know staffers were going to use the “Scary Movie” mask to traumatize the youngins.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said in a news release that four of the women, who each face three counts of felony child abuse, used “corporal punishment,” to “care the kids into doing what they were supposed to be doing,” and they can’t do that, he said.

In the clip above, kids are seen screaming, running away, and crying as the masked adults chase them. One of the women is facing misdemeanor charges for failing to report abuse and simple assault.

“It’s just a shame it happened and this is where we’re at. Hopefully, people will learn from it,” Crook told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. “It can tear a community apart. Everybody who was a part of it knew each other in some shape or form. It’s a lot of emotions to deal with, and our job is to cut through those emotions, find the facts and present those facts.”

A grand jury will consider the felony charges and if there’s enough evidence for formal indictments then the former daycare workers could stand trial.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

