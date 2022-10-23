Singer-Songwriter Rhonda Clark Powerfully Returns with ‘Sick Love’ | LISTEN

*Rhonda Clark proved straight from her late `80s jump street on Clarence Avant’s Tabu Records to be a pint-sized passion purveyor for the missives of others – be it Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ “State of Attraction” and Randy Ran’s “Stay Here, Stay Near” or Luther Ingram’s “If Loving You is Wrong (I Don’t Want to Be Right)” and Aretha’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).”

Today, tapping deep into the recesses of the spiritually purposed career work within which she has been endeavoring for the last thirty years as a psychologist – particularly these recent three in the COVID era – Rhonda insightfully refracts the hardcore pains and strains of unfaithfulness, indiscretion and unrequited love with a lyric she heavily contributed to entitled “Sick Love.”

And her signature, soul-fire vocals – lead and background – have not lost one degree of heat, power, or heart-piercing precision.

Following a 32-second instrumental intro, the first verse reads:

Sittin’ on a bed cryin’

Alone in my head cryin’

Can’t deny I’m still alive

When it feels I’m dyin’ on the inside

I’ve been really searchin’ me

Thinkin’ bout the crazy thing that broken hearts grieve

And feelin’ all alone

Oh, but it’s me not loving me

Sick love…

Powerfully produced, arranged, and co-written by Simeo Overall (formerly of the `80s Cameo-affiliated Atlanta quartet Ca$hflow for which he contributed the song “Devastation”), the anguish of Clark’s blues-saturated message climaxes with layers of her voices representing a tormented tug of war within a woman’s heart and mind.

And the resolve of a happy ending, while not invisible, right here is much further on down the road… In other words, this song crystalizes one mood/one moment when the emotion of dreaded realization comes to a head inside one’s head. And a whole lot of women and men are going to profoundly relate and react to this bleary-eyed snapshot in a real way.

In a time when so much of so-called R&B is drowning in inane immaturity, Rhonda Clark’s “Sick Love” is the epitome of grown folks’ music 2022.

A Record Reflection by A. Scott Galloway (Special to EUR)