Paschan and Sean2 Miles: Rockin’ the Bakewell Media Stage At LA’s Taste of Soul – Hosted by 94.7 The Wave

The Bakewell Media stage was jumping at Taste of Soul on Saturday, October 15th! Despite the morning off & on drizzle of rain, the old adage “the show must go on” was on full display. Stage Manager Bruce was pulling things together at breakneck speed to keep to the schedule as close as possible. Security was awesome…thanks, Andre!!

Scheduled to perform were (in the order that they appeared) DJ Shell who kept the stage rocking in between the “live” acts; Paschan (pronounced passion); Shakespeare; Chanel Maryland & The Wylde Bunch; Soulplay; DW3; [The Politicians; Lakeside ft. Mark Woods; Troop; and Midnight Star were covered by another reporter on a later set].

It was great to see so many exuberant seniors out there dancing, from the electric slide to everything else. They moved it the way they felt it, and sang along with the old songs word for word!

The first act, Paschan, opened with a very impressive rendition of “I’m Every Woman.” Her voice and stage presence were fantastic. She was joined by Sean2 Miles who stated: “I love Taste of Soul. I actually participated in the one in Atlanta last year. I love it [TOS], I think it’s a great opportunity for artists to come and showcase their talent.” He and Paschan have great chemistry onstage, and their backup singers and dancers are so polished! Paschan’s new single “Favorite” featuring Sean2 Miles is out now.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Raising Kanan’s’ Krystal Joy Brown on Renee & Marvin’s Relationship | EUR Exclusive

Shakespeare (Trevon) “I love it [TOS], I love everybody coming together and spreading love, all the positive energy. I’m happy that we were invited to be onstage. This is our first time performing at TOS.” (Travessa) “I think it’s amazing (TOS) after I get off this stage, I’m gonna eat everything I see! And I’m gonna buy everything I can from every Black business that I can possibly buy ‘cause we need to uplift each other so we can grow together.” The duo is also a songwriting team with some notable releases and connections with major artists.

Chanel Maryland & The Wilde Bunch “I’m a local artist and I’m really just grateful to be here, and honored to be able to be on such a platform [thanks to] the Wave…and the L.A. Sentinel.” Chanel has a vibrant personality, and her backup singers and dancers are in tune and in step with her.

Demont Crawford of The Wylde Bunch: Just finished a new album to be released at the top of the new year. About TOS he says, “It’s an amazing thing…we actually did the first one that they had years ago [2005].” Group member “Speed” on TOS, “[I love it] it’s my first time being here!”

Soulplay “Alan Schwartz. I started the group about four years ago, we’re all local and my business associate is Melanie Butts. She’s also a lead singer. We’re the main, behind-the-scenes [force].” They did a wonderful version of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s “Before I go” ala Beyonce-style.

DW3 “Reel” on TOS “We’ve been doing this for about 10 years and every time it’s just so exciting! Glad to be back with an audience [opposed to virtual]. I’m just glad to see people out having a good time.”

MC Michelle Briddelle of 94.7 The Wave: “It’s my first time here and it’s amazing! I’ve already had some incredible food…wonderful entertainment…I’m so excited!”

Reprint authorized by the Los Angeles Sentinel. Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: LBuford8101@hotmail.com