Marlon Wayans Claims He Was with Both Tupac and Biggie Moments Before They Were Shot Dead | WATCH

*Marlon Wayans has revealed what some might consider a stunning addition to the ever-unraveling murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. In an interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the comedian and actor was asked about his appearance in a rare pic of Tupac and Biggie.

He explained that he was getting along well with Tupac because they both starred in the film “Above The Rim.” At the same time, Tupac was friends with actor Omar Epps, who happened to be Marlon’s best friend. Tupac’s friendship with Omar started when they both starred in the film “Juice.|”

“So Pac was out performing at Glam Slam, which was Prince’s old club downtown, and Biggie was performing that night,” he explained when asked about the picture he took with the two rappers. “So, that night I met Biggie and Pac, and they shared the stage. They were really cool and hanging out and smoking weed together, it was a great night. And then a couple of years after that, they started beefing.”

Tupac and Biggie were good friends until November 1994, when Tupac was invited to Quad Recording Studios in Times Square to work on a project with Biggie. But before Tupac could make it inside, he was shot, beaten and robbed. Tupac concluded that Biggie had planned the whole thing and this escalated their fallout. Biggie added fuel to the fire when he released a song called “Who Shot Ya.”

Tupac and Biggie continued to grow further apart, and their beef became one of the biggest in music history, giving birth to the East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry.

Marlon, now 50, was with Tupac moments before he was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 1996 in Las Vegas. Tupac had just attended a Bruce Seldon vs Mike Tyson boxing match. Marlon explains it here:

“Here’s the crazy thing, I see Tupac in Vegas at the Luxor – it’s the night it happened to him. I went in and saw him 20 minutes before, gave him a hug, and said, ‘I love you, brother, good seeing you’. Me and Omar Epps got in the cab, Pac had all those people around him, he got in his BMW and he was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all’, but he got in that BMW… 20 minutes, later he was shot.”

The following year, Biggie was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in March 1997 in L.A. when he attended the Soul Train Awards after-party and Marlon, coincidentally, says he was with him minutes before the shooting.

“I’d seen Biggie at a Vibe magazine party and he was like: ‘Yo, I’m proud of you guys, you know, you’re family. I like what y’all are doing, y’all are legends’, and he said ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later, Biggie gets shot.”