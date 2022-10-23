Sunday, October 23, 2022
Tupac’s Ex-Girlfriend (Desiree Smith) Says He Admitted to Sexing Faith Evans | WATCH

Desiree Smith - screenshot
*Desiree Smith, one of Tupac’s ex-girlfriends, did an interview with ‘The Art of Dialogue’ earlier this year. Months later, a specific clip involving Pac and Faith Evans is now going viral.

As you know, there’s been speculation for decades on whether Pac slept with his friend-turned-foe Notorious B.I.G.’s wife.

In the clip shared on the social media pages of the outlet, Desiree claims that Pac 100% slept with Faith. She said, “He called me and he’s like, ‘I did it.’ And I’m like, ‘What? What you did?’ He’s like, ‘That b*tch just left my hotel.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I f***ed Faith.’”

Desiree adds, “I can say this. That man ain’t never lied to me one day in his life. I’ve never caught him n a lie. Good, bad or indifferent. He always kept it real with me. So, I don’t see why he would lie ever on his d*ck.” #Socialites, thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Man Charged With Killing Jam Master Jay to Face Trial – He Allegedly Admitted to the Murder

Wait. There’s more …

In the “Art of Dialogue” interview, Desiree Smith spoke on 2Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility.

She says that Suge Knight came to see Tupac with his lawyer, David Kenner, while she was also visiting Pac. Smith said Kenner needed a witness to the contract, so Pac asked her (Smith) to sign the contract as a witness.

“It was a little crazy because—and I don’t mean this literally, but I guess, once they left, he was excited, but he did make this comment where he was like, ‘I just signed my soul to the devil”, said Smith.

Commonly known as Dez, she added: “It was the only person that rocked with him when everybody else that he had made money with, did business with, pretty much turned they back. Jada [Pinkett Smith] tried to get some of the money, but she didn’t have all the money to get him out of there, so, it was his relief.”

Watch the interview below.

