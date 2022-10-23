Black Woman WON’T be Charged for Killing White Firefighter Who Beat Her Boyfriend | WATCH

*Here a shocking outcome you hear of too often. A Black Kansas City woman who shot and killed a White Kansas City firefighter earlier this month won’t be facing charges, because it was found to be self-defense.

According to Fox 4 Kansas, Anthony “Tony” Santi died after he was shot at a gas station back on Oct. 6.

While in the store, Anthony heard Ja’Von Taylor getting into it with a female employee.

According to the police report, Taylor was irritated the store didn’t have a particular brand of cigars he wanted.

The clerk told him to exit the store. When he refused, Anthony got involved and also told him to leave. The site claims court documents show Ja’Von began threatening Anthony.

Things quickly went left when they went outside the store.

The court document shows Taylor pulled a gun and the two men started fighting over the weapon. A woman who was at the store with Ja’Von quickly got out of a vehicle and pleaded with Anthony Santti to get off of Ja’Von Taylor before shooting him in the back.

Wait. There’s more …

Ja’Von Taylor, according to KCTV5 is still in no position to relax. He’s now facing weapons charges, but s said up top, the so far unidentified woman who pulled the trigger, isn’t being charged. After reviewing the evidence in the case,a decision was made that the shooting was in self-defense.

“An officer will be upset because they don’t understand why the case was declined,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker explained during a crime forum on Tuesday night.

“If a case is declined, it’s just because we don’t believe there’s sufficient evidence to get to that highest burden of proof.”