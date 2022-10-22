Revealed: Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch Can Only Reach Russell Wilson Through His Manager! | WATCH

*Russell Wilson has had it rough of late. His reputation has taken a beating, to start with. Notably from ex-NFLer and podcaster Channing Crowder, who blasts him constantly as a “square.” But it seems there is more coming, and it doesn’t look pleasant.

If you recall, Wilson, together with Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch and others, of course, won Super Bowl XLVIII together while playing with the Seattle Seahawks. A year later, they lost Super Bowl XLIX.

Sherman is now with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew, while Marshawn Lynch is chipping in at TNF. Russell Wilson himself is with the Broncos and is in his first season and it’s not going well on the field, either.

On a recent episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Sherman talked to Lynch about their current relationship with Wilson, and it was quite surprising.

The three-time All-Pro defensive back also discussed Wilson’s current play with Denver.

When Lynch said he would want to reach out to Wilson, Sherman answered that they have been in touch with Wilson but only through the manager. Lynch then said, “If I can’t call you direct, I ain’t calling you, especially if I went to war with you.”

This revelation by Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch is really shocking, to say the least. Why would Wilson be acting like that to his friends?

Judging by how these friends talk of him, it is obvious they are no longer happy to be his friends. The only thing they seem to still have in common is the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Wilson is not living up to expectations ever since Denver Broncos took him up, even though he was acquired at a great sacrifice.