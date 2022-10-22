Channing Crowder: Only ‘Alpha Male’ Men Can Make Eye Contact and Chat While Using the Urinal | VIDEO

*Ex-NFLer Channing Crowder says it as it is, and those who watch his podcast “The Pivot” can attest to this. Many still remember his nudist colony confession that left Kevin Hart shocked.

Then there was the time he praised NY Giants running back Saquan Barkley’s thick thighs. Recently, he brought in another hair-raiser, talking about something many men would rather keep mum about, at least in public.

It has to do with how he measures up a man to decide who is a lion and who is not. The 38-year-old explained his ‘alpha male’ concept when he was hosted by Jay Hill. He confessed that he likes to chat with other men when they are using the urinal in public restrooms.

“I talk to a n***a in the bathroom. I do it all the time,” he explained. He clarified that his intention is not to see what you have there – he only enjoys talking with his fellow restroom attendees.

“[I just] look at a man next to me and be like ‘Bro, how you doing? You OK,’” Crowder said. “I want to see what you’re about. I just want to see what you’re about.”

For him, the restroom chat is a hyper-masculine move that only lions can afford.

“If you can have a conversation with me holding your d**k, and I’m holding my d**k, and we can look at each other in the eyes and talk, that means that you’re an alpha male,” he claimed. “That means you’re a lion.“

He then posed a hypothetical question to his host and his viewers.

“When was the last time you saw four of five male lions sitting around in the same area?” he asked. “It doesn’t happen because they have territories. The thing that makes this s**t run is you have an alpha male. You have a lion that can sit and talk to another lion and just be comfortable with it.”

What do you think? Are you one of the lions?