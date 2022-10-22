‘BMF’ Season 2: Yung Miami and Mo’Nique Join Cast | VIDEO

*Starz hit series Black Mafia Family (BMF) season 2 is in the offing. We can confirm that the new season premieres in January 2023, and it returns with two new superstars to its already strong ensemble cast.

“City Girls” rapper Yung Miami announced on October 17 that she is joining Black Mafia Family as she recounted the big things she has for her fans in 2023.

However, it is not clear what role she is to play. The only other detail released is that her character is called Deanna Washington.

The series was inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who founded the Black Mafia Family.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Migos Downfall: Quavo and Takeoff Reveal Why They Parted Ways with Offset | WATCH

Our #BMF Season 2 guest stars are UNMATCHED. See them in action when #BMF premieres January 2023 on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/wQqJ5JqAWx — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 17, 2022

Besides rapper Yung Miami, the other new cast member is comedian Mo’Nique. The latter’s name popped up this spring when it was announced she would be joining to play Goldie, a street-wise, sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner.

Previous cast members returning include lead actors Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who portrays his father, Big Meech, and Da’Vinchi, who stars as his brother Terry. Rapper Kash Doll will reprise her role as Monique.

Others coming back to reprise their starring roles are Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, LaLa Anthony, and Leslie Jones.

“Power” co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is executive producer alongside Detroit native Randy Huggins. It is 50 Cent who had Flenory Jr. join acting classes to prepare him for the opportunity to play his father.

“He’s the one that believed in me before I believed in myself,” Flenory Jr. revealed to ESSENCE ahead of the debut of season 1 last year.