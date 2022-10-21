Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Meghan Markle’s Game Show Experience | Video

*Whoopi Goldberg has clapped back at Meghan Markle’s claims that she felt “objectified” while working as a suitcase model on the popular game show “Deal or No Deal.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke about her experience on the game show in the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes.” She was one of 25 women on stage opening briefcases for the show in mid-2000s.

“I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart,” Meghan said on her podcast, Today reports. “And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype,” she added.

Goldberg took issue with Markle’s remarks about her own experience and noted during a recent episode of “The View” that oftentimes performers have to take less-than-stellar gigs.

“When you’re a performer, you take the gig,” Goldberg explained on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Page Six reports.

“You take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”

Goldberg continued, “We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place.”

Goldberg concluded, “My point is if you see it, and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”

Several Twitter users were left puzzled as to why Whoppi took offense over Megan’s personal experience on the game show. One user commented, “I’m speaking as a historian (not looks shaming). Whoopi will never understand having a face & figure men see as a “trophy”. Meghan can speak on objectification because she looks like the type of woman men have historically objectified. I’m glad Meghan is speaking out about this.”

Meanwhile, Claudia Jordan, who was also a model on “Deal or No Deal,” spoke out against Markle’s comments and disagreed with her claims about feeling objectified by the show’s producers.

“For clarity — yes getting a MODELING GIG on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect BUT every show the executive producers picked 5 models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they KNEW would engage with the contestants,” Jordan said on her Instagram Stories.

“Deal or No Deal NEVER treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show, Fremantle and @nbc,” she continued.

“That’s the kind of opportunity that IS what you make it. If you just show up and don’t engage — then you’ll check and not get much out of it — but if you show up and seize your moments … Then there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity,” Jordan added.