Friday, October 21, 2022
Stephen A. Smith Has a Theory About Why the Celtics Didn’t Fire Ime Udoka | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics) - Getty
*During a recent broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, host Stephen A. Smith shared his belief that the Boston Celtics didn’t fire coach Ime Udoka over his cheating scandal with an employee because the league wants to keep him away from another team.

“I believe part of the reason he was suspended, but not fired, is because the Boston Celtics did not want him to end up in Brooklyn, Smith said

“I believe that if Ime Udoka had been fired by the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets would have fired Steve Nash and brought that brother back. And he would be the coach for the Brooklyn Nets right now,” he continued.

Check out his full remarks via the Twitter clip below. Do you agree with Smith? Sound off in the comments. 

READ MORE: Ime Udoka’s Mystery Mistress Revealed as Married Mormon with 3 Kids

We reported previously that Udoka was suspended for a year as head coach of the Boston Celtics for having an affair with a team staffer. Most people immediately suspected Udoka cheated on Nia Long, his longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, with a white woman and as it turned out, they were right.

According to Daily Mail, Udoka’s mistress is the Celtics’ service manager, 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch –a married mother of three who is said to be a devout Mormon. Her name leaked online after the Celtics refused to identify her amid the league’s announcement about Ime’s suspension.

Udoka’s sexual relationship with Lynch is a violation of the organization’s guidelines. After conducting several internal interviews, the team decided to suspend him for the 2022-23 season, per a statement released last month, ESPN reported.

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch -
Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught by the home security camera at the residence she shares with her husband. One Twitter user noted that “Lynch had been talking to Ime on her cell phone and it was picked up by her home “Ring” type door bell. Her husband heard the message and hired an investigator who discovered the entire affair through text messages and other communications.”

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka wrote in a statement shortly after his suspension was announced.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision,” he continued. “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka and Lynch’s affair allegedly ended before the Celtics conducted an internal investigation into the relationship.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

