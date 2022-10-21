Friday, October 21, 2022
Shonda Rhimes Buys Connecticut Mansion Worth $15M

By Ny MaGee
Shonda Rhimes Scandal
Shonda Rhimes / Getty

*Shonda Rhimes has reportedly purchased a $15.17 million mansion in the affluent neighborhood of Westport in Connecticut. 

The sprawling 11-bedroom New England Colonial home boasts “a basketball court, bowling alleys, an arcade, a home theater, a concession stand, a playroom, a billiards room, eight fireplaces and a kitchen with a pizza oven,” New York Post writes. 

“It’s a high sign that Westport is very valuable and that a big house in this town commands a lot of money no matter the neighborhood,” an insider told the outlet. 

The 7.5-acre home also has amenities that include a tennis court, a pool, a playground, outdoor seating and dining areas, and an outdoor kitchen, per The Post. 

OTHER NEWS: Shonda Rhimes Responds to Outrage Over Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

Shonda Rhimes / Getty

“Honored to have represented my clients in the sale of this exclusive residential compound. Unparalleled almost everywhere, this magnificent property traded hands last week as the highest non-waterfront property transfer in Westport’s history,” Compass listing representative Karen Scott wrote in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, along with a video of the estate.

She added, “On behalf of myself, my partners on the KMS Team and Compass, we thank these long-time clients for again placing their trust in us to handle this discretely and professionally.”

shonda rhimes
Shonda Rhimes’ alleged new mansion in Westport, Connecticut / Google Earth

The founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, reportedly purchased the land on which the house sits for $5 million in 2007. A year later, they built the luxurious estate.

“Most people [in Westport] are interested in their families and their lives … Somehow here none of that [fame] matters, and that’s delightful to me,” said Rhimes during a panel discussion at the Westport Library’s first annual fundraiser in June, according to the Westport Journal.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

