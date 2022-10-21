Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell Talk Playing New Superheroes in ‘Black Adam’ | EUR Exclusive

*For years Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has wanted to bring DC Comics Black Adam to the screen. The new Warner Bros film “Black Adam” will show the anti-hero’s origins, and watch the body count fly!

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tasks The Justice Society with taking down “Teth Adam,” who they consider a global threat, returning after a 5000-year nap. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) lead the team of superheroes that also includes two newbies, “Atom Smasher” (Noah Centineo “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and “Cyclone” (Quintessa Swindell “In Treatment”)

Maxine Hunkle, AKA Cyclone, possesses extreme intelligence and the ability to channel wind. Cyclone is a happy, free spirit with Swindell’s edgy style. The actors told EUR exclusively that they each embedded a bit of their own personas into their characters.

“It’s exciting. I’ve always really loved DC and what they do with character. So to have the freedom to put my spin on the character and be trusted by these producers and our director to do something that felt authentic, fresh, and new to the superhero genre was an incredible journey.”

Albert “Al” Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, can change in size and grow up to 60 feet in height. Both characters are also related to older superheroes in the DC universe. In the film, we see Atom Smasher learning to adjust to his new superhero powers and role in the Justice Society.

Centineo said the filming experience was “insanely fun,” adding “you get to bring a freshness to the character that has almost no idea what he’s doing. But he’s qualified. He’s got no experience, but I think that’s just a unique and fun way to tell the story of a superhero, a young human learning what that means.”

Check out my full conversation with Noah and Quintessa via the clip below.

“Black Adam” debuts exclusively in theatres on October 21.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com