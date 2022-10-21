Migos Downfall: Quavo and Takeoff Reveal Why They Parted Ways with Offset | WATCH

*Nope, Migos is no more. In fact, it went down earlier this year; only it was a top secret. None of the members dared talk about it throughout all these past months. But two of its members, Quavo and Takeoff, have finally opened up.

During an interview with the “Big Facts” podcast, Quavo and Takeoff were asked about the trio’s future. They admitted that there was a fallout with Offset but would not explain what really caused the fallout.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” said Quavo. “We’re supposed to stick together, and sometimes shit don’t work out. It ain’t meant to be.”

In May, rumors spread that there was something fishy going on with Migos after the members unfollowed each other on Instagram. At the same time, they canceled their performance at the Governor’s Ball in June. They allude to “circumstances out of our control.” for the cancellation. Quavo said the matter is between them as Migos members.

“We just stand on loyalty, we stand on real deal loyalty… This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing,” he added. “This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell.”

On the other hand, Takeoff, who seemed hopeful about a reunion, added that “family is always going to be family.”

“We pray so only time will tell. We always family. Ain’t nothing gone change,” he added.

Quavo and Takeoff are soldiering on with their careers as a duo. On Friday (10/14/22), They released their album “Only Built for Infinity Links.” It features Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, and many others.

Meanwhile, Offset is on a solo career path and is set to release his sophomore solo album on 11 November. This is amid a legal battle with Quality Control.