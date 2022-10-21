Friday, October 21, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Pardi Celebrate 2-year Anniversary | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion (Shareif Ziyadat-Getty Images)
*(CNN) — Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine are celebrating two years together.

The two took to Instagram to share a photo of Fontaine, jokingly biting Megan.

“Yr 2 with U,” the Megan wrote.

Fontaine wrote, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO …”

Pardi Fontaine added more pictures of them together at events.

The two met while recording Megan’s “Savage” remix, which won two Grammy Awards. Megan confirmed the relationship on Instagram in 2021.

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” Megan said of Fontaine.

But before naming him publicly, she wrote on Twitter: “I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me,” she wrote. “I’m just happy and blessed lol.”

