Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeCelebrityKanye West
Business

Kanye ‘Ye’ West DUMPED, errr … Dropped by Balenciaga | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Fashion powerhouse Balenciaga has officially severed ties with Kanye West following a series of antisemitic posts and other controversial comments from the rapper, according to a report from Women’s Wear Daily citing a statement from Balenciaga’s parent company.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company, said in a statement to WWD. Kering did not respond to CNN Business’ requests for comment.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, collaborated with Balenciaga for a wildly popular Yeezy Gap line earlier this year. Gap first announced its 10-year deal with Ye for the Yeezy Gap brand in June 2020, but West said last month he was ending his partnership with the Gap because of “substantial noncompliance.”

In an internal company email, Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap Brand, said it decided to “wind down the partnership” because their “vision is not aligned.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Meghan Markle’s Game Show Experience | Video

Adidas also said it is reviewing its partnership with West after an increasingly tense relationship grew between the two.

The New York Times reported that West and Balenciaga’s relationship has been a close one and that he and creative director Demna Gvasalia text “several times a day.” But Gvaslia and Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga’s chief executive, reportedly attended the ill-fated Paris fashion show where West wore one of his controversial line of “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted earlier this month for violating policies for posts containing antisemitic content.

Candace Owens and Kanye West / White Lives Matter t-shirts
Candace Owens and Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week

In a now-deleted tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.

Recently, Ye announced plans to acquire Parler, a far-right social platform, to prevent having “to fear being removed from social media again.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAkon Reacts to Memes Mocking His $7500 Hair Transplant
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO