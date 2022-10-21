Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

EURweb Exclusive Interview with Randall from ‘Ready to Love’ | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*”Ready To Love” cast member Randall Scott survived all the cuts throughout season 6.

And he walked into the sunset with the woman he said he had his eyes on from day one. Three women were vying for his attention. One of them even bestowed upon Randall a nickname!

In the end Randall had to choose just one woman. He explained what went into his decision to choose the woman for him.

And how his candid conversation with another went left. Click the video above for more details.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Asian Doll Releases Official Statement on Shooting During Her Performance At Livingstone College

Randall Scott, Ready To Love' castmember, season 6
Randall Scott, Ready To Love’ castmember, season 6

Previous articleNoah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell Talk Playing New Superheroes in ‘Black Adam’ | EUR Exclusive
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO