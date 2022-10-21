Friday, October 21, 2022
Akon Reacts to Memes Mocking His $7500 Hair Transplant

By Ny MaGee
Akon - (Getty)
Akon – (Getty)

*Akon has hit up social media to react to being mocked for getting a $7500 hair transplant. 

We reported previously that Akon is on a press tour to talk about his development of “Akon City,” and composing the music for the World Cup. While stopping by @bigboysneighborhood, he revealed his full name is: Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thaim. He also explained the meaning behind his long name.

During his visit to The Bootleg Kev Podcast on Sunday (Oct. 16), Akon revealed that he had hair transplant surgery in Turkey, XXL reports. 

“I got a procedure,” the singer admitted. “Don’t forget in the beginning my whole front was loose. It was real thin.”

READ MORE: Must See/Hear: Akon Saying his Real, FULL Name + Shows Off New Hair Transplant | WATCH

According to Akon, the process was painful but worth it, saying “it looks amazing. I love it.”

Kev noted that “Tory Lanez should’ve went to your guy!”

Akon responded, “I told the n*gga! I said ‘Tory should’ve came to my man.’”

Social media wasted no time making memes mocking the singer’s pricy hair transplant procedure. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Akon reacted to the #AkonHairlineChallenge on Twitter which sees users posting memes of his hairline in stages. 

“Yo this Akon hairline challenge is the funniest sh*t I’ve ever [seen]. You guys got me rolling!! Send more please!!!” Akon tweeted (see his post above).

He also shared the photo below of a red-haired man with an arching hairline. “I know my hairline can’t be worse then this,” Akon commented. 

According to Akon, a hair transplant procedure is quite affordable in Turkey, compared to the U.S. 

“That’s the thing. It’s too affordable, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “For what I did, it would have cost me $50,000 in America. I paid $7,500.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

