Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wait. What? ‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 3 … TWO YEARS from Now!

By Fisher Jack
Nicco Annan in 'P-Valley' - via STARZ
Nicco Annan in ‘P-Valley’ – via STARZ

*”P-Valley” has been renewed for a third season, it has been confirmed. The hit show on Starz is returning for more drama at the Mississippi-based strip club, The Pynk, with creator Katori Hall saying she wanted to thank the “fiercely devoted Pink posse” for their ongoing support in her statement.

“We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony… Y’all are our fire,” Hall expressed. “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide.”

But don’t get too excited, because Hall says that it will take about two years before fans will get the third series on Starz. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hall insisted that fans will have to be patient to see the iconic characters back in action.

“I want people over the next two years because it’ll take that long, to just remember these iconic TV moments that we were able to craft with love and care and consideration.”

Wait. There’s more …

Here’s what else Katori Hall had to say about the success of “P-Valley.”

“And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait,” she concluded.

‘P-Valley’ creator Katori Hall – Getty

According to Starz, “P-Valley” currently averages 10.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

In addition to creating the series, Hall serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Dante Di Loreto also executive produces. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Fisher Jack

