Mel B’s Ex Claims She Ruined Her Career by Falsely Accusing Him of Abuse

By Ny MaGee
*Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown is back in court with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over custody of their 11-year-old daughter Madison. 

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Spice Girls star is accusing Belafonte of withholding their daughter’s whereabouts on several occasions. She also claims he is blowing off his co-parenting responsibilities as outlined in a court order. 

Mel B is also demanding that her ex not leave their daughter with unapproved caretakers. She wants the court to order any caretaker who is not an immediate family member to be approved of by herself and Stephen.

According to her recent filing, Mel said Madison has been cared for by a woman named Bahare and her husband Arsam. She later learned that “Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance,” per the filing. 

Stephen Belafonte, Mel B / Getty

It’s worth noting that Brown and Belefonte allegedly had threesomes with Gilles when she worked as their nanny during their marriage.

Mel said “based on the production of subpoenas” she believes her ex has been “relying on Lorraine Gilles for childcare, which demonstrates that he has been consistently misleading and blatantly lying to Melanie and the Court regarding same.”

In her declaration, Mel said, “I have learned that Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance.”

“Stephen also frequently leaves Madison with caretakers when he parties, gathers with associates, attends recording sessions in studios, and engages in other activities at all hours of the day and through the night. Stephen does not inform me of who Madison’s caretakers are, where Madison is while under their care, and how long Madison is in their care. It is troubling to me that I have no idea who Madison is being left with for several consecutive overnights – especially when Stephen is out of state,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, an email Belafonte sent to Mel has come to light amid their ongoing custody battle, The Blast reports. In it, he accuses her of ruining her own career by making false accusations that he abused her during their marriage.

Per The Blast, Stephen allegedly said, “you’ve single-handedly ruined your career trying to look like a victim, and no one bought into it, and now you keep preaching it to me no matter how much you say it it’s not gonna make that ever came [sic] true if I was so abusive and so hurtful you should be flourishing with your career in life now and not worrying about me just our daughter.”

He added, “I wasn’t trying to abuse you by offering someone who I trust around our daughter, and you trust it until you made up lies about the person. I was only interested in our daughter’s safety, and I knew she would be someone who would never hurt our daughter.”

Mel B and Belafonte were married for 10 years before calling it quits in 2017.

