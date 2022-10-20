Served! Matt Barnes’ Girlfriend’s Ex Secures Restraining Order Against Former NBAer

*Matt Barnes is being hauled into court by his girlfriend’s ex. Reportedly, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband and his current fiancée, are alleging that Barnes is harassing them.

According to The Blast, #MelissaAndino attempted to secure a restraining order against the former NBA star. Adino claims she wants to protect herself, her fiancé (NFL star #DavidPatterson), and his three children.

The three children are from Anansa Sims’ relationship with David Patterson. Andino adds in the petition that the two families are co-parenting the three children. However, she maintains that the children are “not in a good place” when residing with Barnes.

Furthermore, Adino accuses Barnes of harassing them in their group text.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyler Perry Fired Accountants After Audit Reveals IRS Owed Him $9 Million

Adino explained, “August 22nd. 2022: The children reported to me and my fiance David Patterson, that they were scared of Matt. They said that he is not nice to them. They said they are treated like visitors at his home even though they live there. Little David said that he spends most of his time in a closet at Matt’s house.”

Noting, “They said that Matt only speaks to them at family dinners. They said the rest of the time, he goes into a room and smokes. They said that they feel like their mother loves Matt more than she loves them. This is very concerning to me since I have also been threatened by Matt Barnes.”

No additional details have been released.