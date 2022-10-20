*Jamaica’s Hezron Clarke (Reggae), America’s Calvin D. Tucker, Jr. (Inspirational), Trinidad’s King Cosmos (Calypso) and Canada’s Kalico Di King (Dancehall), to perform at the 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference Saturday, November 5, 2022, via Zoom between 1 -3pmPST during the Professional Showcase.

Presented in part by The Pulse of Entertainment, the ULMII Entertainment Conference is hosted by comedians/actors Doresa Harvey (Battlestage Plays) and Stamaur Mitchell aka Ayye Pap (Fox Sports’ ‘Spencer vs Garcia’). The free online ULMII conference offers a Panel of entertainment industry professionals, a Professional Showcase of artists signed to independent labels and management companies, and a National Talent Competition where up to 10 acts in either the singing, songwriting, dancing or acting categories will compete for the 2022 Los Angeles ULMII Best Artist Award and over $17,500 value in products and services.

Talent confirmed for the ULMII National Talent Competition includes Tiarah Williams from Washington, DC (dance), rapper/singer Young Hi-way from Texas (vocal and songwriting), rapper Innocent Minds from Los Angeles (vocal and songwriting), and Gospel’s TairaJaybre from Iowa (vocal and songwriting). Winners from this year’s Baltimore ULMII entertainment conference will start the competition off on Saturday, Nov. 5th with their winning performances, which include Kah’Ni Myers-Rich from New Jersey (acting), rapper King Moosa from Chicago (songwriting) and Gospel’s Adiah Ford from Florida (vocals).

Panelists consist of Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Artist Manager/Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Actress/Dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-O); SAG/AFTRA Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (PBS, DreamWorks/ImaginationLunchbox.com); Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Composer Wordsmith (WordsmithMusic.com); Singer/Actor Calvin Tucker, Jr. (Wonder Woman 1984); Soprano Opera Singer Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com), and Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com). Dr. Eunice Moseley, ULMII founder and The Pulse of Entertainment syndicated columnist, will moderate the conference.

Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, “Uplifting Minds II” offers a platform to showcase independent artists and young aspiring talent (singing, songwriting, dancing and acting) in a competitive environment that provokes the best performances. It also provides information about the business of entertainment from the panelists of industry professionals that are available for discussion and who will also judge the competition. The ULMII conference is known for its panelists, its wide range of developed and developing talents, and launching the careers of Grammy-winning Miguel who was signed to Jive Records bat the Los Angeles event by an ULMII panelist; songwriters/producers The Featherstones (Dru Hill, Chris Brown) performed their original song “I Should Be Your Boyfriend” at the Baltimore ULMII and it was placed on a Dru Hill album by SisQo, was the first single and music video released, and it went platinum; Starz Network’s Naturi Naughton who was scouted by Broadway at the Baltimore ULMII and that led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, which led to her starring in the drama “Power,” and Disney’s RoShon Feagan whose manager used the information learned at the Los Angeles ULMII event to take Roshon to the next level which resulted in Roshon starring in two Disney sit-com series and performing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

There are still slots open for the ULMII Entertainment Conference’s National Talent Competition. To see if you qualify to compete register at www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email Info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com. To RSVP to the limited space Zoom conference visit www.EventBrite.com.

