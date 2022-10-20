Thursday, October 20, 2022
Here is Why Queen Latifah Has a ‘No Death’ Clause in Her Acting Contracts | VIDEO

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
*Queen Latifah got tired of dying on screen. When she sensed more deaths could be on the way, the Oscar-nominated actress decided to stop it with a special clause she now has in all her contracts. She spoke with Kevin Frazier of ET in Los Angeles at the premiere of her new family road trip action thriller “End of the Road.”

Besides the movie, Latifah, who also walked the red carpet at the event, got to talk about the “no death” clause protecting her from being killed on screen.

She joked that she’s had it “since the beginning” but also admitted that she brought it to the forefront because of how frequently it seems she played characters who never came out alive in her early movies.

“No, I noticed I was too good at it, so it’s kind of a running joke,” Latifah said, referring to her on-screen deaths.

Indeed, she has a valid point; after all, she met a brutal end in her 1996 breakthrough role in “Set It Off.” She played Cleo Sims, a gangster. In 1998, her character died in “Sphere.” Her character again died “The Bone Collector” in 1999.

At some point, she realized she was dying too much, killing her career too.

“I was like, ‘I don’t get to do any sequels if I keep being this good at [dying].’ So I said, ‘Look, you gotta put a no-death clause in these contracts so they can’t just kill me off like this. I’m never gonna get a sequel in!” she said, laughing.

Characters who die don’t feature in sequels unless as ghosts.

While at it, she also gave out new details on the long-awaited follow-up to “Girls Trip,” her hit comedy.

“From everything I know, it’s locked and loaded and ready to go. It’s just that somebody’s gotta make it happen,” she said, before adding that she is “not quite sure” where the sequel will be set, but “it will be international.”

Currently, she is basking on the success of “End of the Road, ” her latest project.

End of the Road / Netflix
End of the Road / Netflix

She stars as a mother of two on a road trip through the desert together with her brother (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges). While at a roadside motel, they witness a violent murder. This, in turn, makes them the targets of a mysterious killer, and they have to fight to come out alive.

Concerning her work on this project, Latifah said:

“I was kinda coming of ‘The Equalizer,’ so I didn’t really get a break. I just went right into ‘End of the Road’ because it was something we actually wanted to be able to shoot during COVID. We just weren’t able to so….I just wanted to get in and do it, you know? I’m working with one of my favorite directors [Millicent Shelton] in a place that I’ve never shot in, New Mexico, which was just so much so different from every place I’ve ever been. It was actually a lot of fun.”

