Grammy-Nominated Victor Orlando Percussionist to the Stars Presents ’70’s at 70 Birthday Concert’

*Los Angeles, CA — Grammy-Nominated Artist/Percussionist Victor Orlando known as The Percussionist to the Stars presents “70’s at 70 Birthday Concert” on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028. The red-carpet opens at 7:00 PM and the Show begins at 8:30 PM. 70’s style dress is optional.

Victor is turning 70 years old and wants to celebrate it with you. It will be a full night of Music and Comedy, from Victor Orlando & Fun-Ja-La, with special Celebrity Performers, containing the different eras of music involving The Artist. Music performed that evening will consist of an Elton John Tribute Show, with Kenny Metcalf as Elton the early years, a total Latin Era of music, with the Santana Tribute Show, and Party Time with the Funk, with a complete Old Skool Funk Tribute with the Prince’s Musicology Show, with Martin Kember, from the 80’s group, Color Me Bad. To end the production, The band will be performing original music from his Grammy Nominated CD, and also new Music, that’s out Charting in the U.S. and the U.K.

Tickets are $25 at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/grammy-nominated-victororlando-a-catalina-bar-grill-tickets/12571495?pl=cbg

As a Songwriter and Producer, Victor is ready for his fans and followers to enjoy, and be enlightened, to his new song, “Be Ready”. Written by Victor Orlando f/Tony Grant, lead vocalist of The Temptations, Mixed, Recorded & Mastered by Craig T. Cooper, and Chad Wright.

Victor Orlando was inspired to write this song, after his diagnosis of Cancer, and being Cancer Free after recovery. Realizing going into surgery, it was a 50/50 chance coming out. However, after being vertical and beating the “Big C,” it was a chance to give back to other musicians, family and friends, who might be going thru anything. Also, the series of horrific incidents of people across the country, leaving their homes, and never returning the same day, was enough to pen the song, Be Ready. Be Ready is an up-tempo, vibrant, and uplifting Gospel-flavored song, telling the message to be ready, when the Lord calls your name.

Tony Grant, lead vocalist from the mega-group, The Temptations, and an actor from Tyler Perry, movies, plays and, television Show, ”Love Thy Neighbor.” Victor and Tony go back as far as touring in the 90’s hit Gospel play, “A Good Man Is Hard To Find”. Tony is also on 2 other songs on the forthcoming, sophomore CD, From the Group, Victor Orlando & Fun-Ja-La- Returns.

Victor Orlando is the “Percussionist to the Stars,” a name that was given to him, because of his body of work. From, The World-Renowned GAP Band, Grammy-Winning artist Yarbrough & Peoples, Tupac, Buddy Miles, Billy Preston, Motown’s Ozone, Teena Marie, Shanice, Low Rider (formerly named WAR), Bobby Womack, L.L. Cool J., Chaka Khan, and many more. His work can be heard on the Gap Band Albums, and the smash hit, “Outstanding” 12” single, by The Gap Band. From His Grammy Nominated CD, N’ Da House, you can hear his Latin Single, “ARGENTIA’ in the movie, “For The Love Of Money”, Starring James Caan, and Paul Sorvino. The Vocalist on this Latin Tune was Alex Ligertwood, from The Group, Santana. Visit the Website: www.victororlando.com for more music, and Facebook.com/victororlando.

“Be Ready” is available on https://victororlando.com or iTunes, eMusic, Spotify, CD Baby, and most of your favorite online music stores.

Listen to “Be Ready” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mL_3aj-X8so or below



source:ESP Public Relations