Ben Crump and LA Activists Set Presser for Blake Anderson Brutally Beaten by LA Co. Sheriffs | WATCH

*The family of Blake Anderson the 24-year-old security guard who was severely beaten last Saturday night while at work and had a gun put to his head by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies has retained Attorneys Ben Crump, Jasmine Mines and Jim DeSimone to file a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy’s for excessive force.

A press conference helmed by Crump, Najee Ali and other local LA activists to highlight the situation. Anderson is in danger of losing sight in his eye due to the beating and can barely walk.

“Blake Anderson was severely beaten for no reason and had a gun put to his head by a Sheriff’s deputy in a videotaped beating that has gone viral. Our legal team looks forward to representing Mr. Anderson and holding sheriff’s deputies accountable for this vicious and violent beating,” said attorneys Crump, Mines, and DeSimone in a joint statement.

“I’m not surprised at all. Under Sheriff Villanueva’s leadership, his deputies have unjustly killed and beaten several members of the Black and Latino communities. Anderson is just the latest victim of Villanueva’s deputies’ reign of terror against Black people. Villanueva must go. His tenure as Sheriff has been a nightmare for Los Angeles County residents, especially Black people,” according to civil rights activist Najee Ali, also a family spokesman.

This is Blake Anderson. He’s a security guard at the Good Batch Lounge. Early Sunday morning, deputy Rodriguez and his partner pulled up and began beating Blake. He’s since lost vision in his eye. He’s current being charged with assault on a police office for this. @lasdgangs pic.twitter.com/jEgo9nzEkK — Cerise Castle (@cerisecastle) October 19, 2022

Press conference

Date: Friday, October 21

Time 1: 30 pm

Location: Community Build Leimert Park

4305 Degnan Blvd

Los Angeles CA 90008

Sponsored by:

The family of Blake Anderson

Attorney Ben Crump

Attorney Jasmine Mines

Attorney Jim DeSimone

Civil Rights activist Najee Ali

Civil Rights activist Rev Shane Harris

Cliff Smith Community Control Over The Police

And a coalition of activists.