Thursday, October 20, 2022
Ben Crump and LA Activists Set Presser for Blake Anderson Brutally Beaten by LA Co. Sheriffs | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
lake Anderson being beaten by LA County Sheriff Deputies
*The family of Blake Anderson the 24-year-old security guard who was severely beaten last Saturday night while at work and had a gun put to his head by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies has retained Attorneys Ben Crump, Jasmine Mines and Jim DeSimone to file a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy’s for excessive force.

A press conference helmed by Crump, Najee Ali and other local LA activists to highlight the situation.  Anderson is in danger of losing sight in his eye due to the beating and can barely walk.

“Blake Anderson was severely beaten for no reason and had a gun put to his head by a Sheriff’s deputy in a videotaped beating that has gone viral. Our legal team looks forward to representing Mr. Anderson and holding sheriff’s deputies accountable for this vicious and violent beating,” said attorneys Crump, Mines, and DeSimone in a joint statement.

“I’m not surprised at all. Under Sheriff Villanueva’s leadership, his deputies have unjustly killed and beaten several members of the Black and Latino communities. Anderson is just the latest victim of Villanueva’s deputies’ reign of terror against Black people. Villanueva must go. His tenure as Sheriff has been a nightmare for Los Angeles County residents, especially Black people,” according to civil rights activist Najee Ali, also a family spokesman.

Blake Anderson
Press conference
Date: Friday, October 21
Time 1: 30 pm
Location: Community Build Leimert Park
4305  Degnan Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90008

Najee Ali - Jasmine Mines - Ben Crump
Sponsored by:
The family of Blake Anderson
Attorney Ben Crump
Attorney  Jasmine Mines
Attorney Jim DeSimone
Civil Rights activist Najee Ali
Civil Rights activist Rev Shane Harris
Cliff Smith Community Control Over The Police
And a coalition of activists.

Fisher Jack

