Asian Doll Releases Official Statement on Shooting During Her Performance At Livingstone College

*(BIPOCXChange) – Today, Asian Doll released a statement exclusively via the BIPOCXChange addressing the shooting at Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C. last Saturday that injured three people including the gunman.

The statement comes two days after Salisbury police announced during a live press conference they had arrested and charged 21-year-old Talib Latrelle Kelly with first-degree attempted murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon in connection with a shooting.

ASIAN DOLL OFFICIAL STATEMENT EXCERPT:

My heart goes out to the students, their families, and the alumni of Livingstone College who graciously extended an invitation for me to headline YardFest as a part of Homecoming 2022. It felt like a huge family reunion and I had the most amazing time attending the events and activities. When I hit that stage I was hyped and the crowd matched my energy. People of all ages were turning up to my music. It felt really special until that moment was taken from us and turned into mass trauma. An all too familiar feeling for me, and many of you too. READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE

Kelly, who is not a student at Livingstone College, is known to local law enforcement with a criminal history that includes a recent arrest on Aug. 27 on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He is also one of those injured in the shooting. Police said all those injured are expected to survive and the investigation is continuing.

In the statement, Asian Doll says she was “distraught” when a commotion erupted during her performance, but she did not know what was actually happening at the time.

“At some point during the performance at Livingstone College an altercation occurred but from her vantage point Asian Doll had no idea what was taking place,” says Darren Dickerson COO of the BIPOCXChange, serving as spokesperson for the rapper. “After learning the full scope of what transpired she was heartbroken but that quickly gave way to concern for her fans and everyone in attendance.”

To help provide the necessary resources and support services to the Livingstone/Salisbury community, Asian Doll is teaming up with AP World, an organization that has deep ties to North Carolina and is committed to supporting victims and families impacted by violence. After losing his younger brother Adrain Potts (AP) to gun violence, NBA star DeAndre Bembry founded AP World with the support of his mother Essence. In 2021, NBA Cares selected AP World and Bembry as a finalist for its annual award for the organization’s work in the community.

AP WORLD STATEMENT EXCERPT:

From Buffalo to Highland Park and now Livingstone College gun violence is impacting Americans in stores, parades, at church, during homecoming, and everywhere! Communities of Color are all too familiar with violence and the feeling that nowhere is safe.

AP World applauds Asian Doll for her personal commitment to those impacted at Livingstone College and beyond and pledges full support for her, the students and the community to help heal from the trauma caused by violence. READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE

According to the Salisbury Post, in August the local sheriff’s department joined with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshal’s Service to conduct an operation targeting the residences of known and validated gang members on active probation. One of the locations searched was 345 South Oakhurst Drive, Salisbury, where Kelly was living.

Evidence was discovered during a search that led the sheriff’s office to obtain another warrant for the full residence. During that search, investigators found a 9-millimeter “ghost gun,” with a full-auto switch, and an AR-15 rifle.

On Aug. 27, Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

At a joint press conference with Salisbury police, Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, and Chief P.J. Smith confirmed that law enforcement are looking for an additional suspect or suspects in the shooting at Livingstone College. They asked that anyone with information, including video, contact the police department on social media or by calling or emailing the department.

Davis also addressed initial reports that at least two students were injured during an Asian Doll concert when in fact the Let’s Do A Drill rapper was headlining the show as the culmination of a week’s worth of homecoming activities.

Although the exact details remain unclear, Kelly was one of three people who suffered a gunshot wound during a performance in the horseshoe area of the campus. The concert restrictions and privacy laws prohibit Davis from providing updates on their conditions. Smith stated that no one injured in Saturday’s event had life-threatening injuries.

Kelly remains under police guard at the hospital while he receives medical care.