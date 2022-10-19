Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Nicki Minaj in ‘Sister Act 3’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg in “Sister Act”

*Whoopi Goldberg spoke about “Sister Act 3” during a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God

Goldberg said the script for the film is nearly finished and she wants Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Nicki Minaj in the third film of the beloved “Sister Act” franchise. 

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” she said when asked about casting, Deadline reports.“I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

The original “Sister Act” centers on a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million worldwide. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” earned 125 million worldwide.

"The View"
Whoopi Goldberg on “The View”

Tyler Perry is reportedly involved as a producer on the third film, while Goldberg is starring and producing the project.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer appears to be down with joining “Sister Act 3.” She sang a snippet of “Joyful, Joyful” on the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, Variety reports. 

“I’m your girl,” Palmer said. “I’m ready.”

“When I went on ‘The View,’ Whoopi and I talked about it,” Palmer said. “I’m definitely here, you know what I’m saying?”

“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney.

Check out the video below to get the full scoop from Whoppi.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

